‘Y’all took my heart from me’: Boyfriend of Bookhaven woman killed in home invasion speaks out

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The boyfriend of 21-year-old Zaria Newton is speaking out for the first time since she was killed in house burglary the night of Saturday, July 20.
Javian Richardson says he was with Newton when she was shot to death Saturday night.
“I was feet away from her when she got hit and I rushed her to the hospital," said Richardson. “Sadly, she died right in my arms.”
Richardson says he hasn’t been able to eat or sleep since losing his girlfriend during the house burglary over the weekend.
“Y’all took my heart from me, my soul from me,” he said.
According to Richardson, he and Newton were hanging out Saturday night when they got an alert on their phones that intruders had broken into their home on Mason Road. Surveillance video showed four men walking through the couple’s place.
Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins says at least two of the suspects were armed with guns.
“We can't even go to skate zone party without drama and without our house getting broken into,” said Richardson.
Richardson claims when he and Newton got to their house the door was kicked in. They walked inside and bullets started flying.
“The shot at her because she seen them first and they just started shooting at her," recalled Richardson. “I thought the house was free. It just sucks that we came home at the wrong time and at the wrong place.”
Richardson says he'll forever live with the pain of watching his girlfriend be gunned down right before his eyes.
“It was sad that that it went that way and she will forever be in my heart," he said. "We are going to pray for her and pray for the family.”
Two of the suspects in the home invasion have been taken into custody, one was killed during a standoff with police in rural Copiah County on Monday and police are still searching for a fourth suspect, Justin Anderson.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.