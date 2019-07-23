Woman reunites with movers who rescued her from a burning car in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few weeks ago, a crew working for Two Men and a Truck pulled a women from a burning car in Jackson. Today they reunited once again, but this time the women thanks them for saving her life! The three men tell 3 On Your Side it wasn’t a coincidence that they were at the right place at the right time.
What started out as a quick trip to Jackson quickly turned into a nightmare for Diana Montgomery.
“When they got me out and got me to the side of the road he said ‘It is fixing to blow!’ That’s when we hear a pop and it caught on fire,” she said.
Montgomery was involved in a car accident on Frontage Road and was trapped inside her vehicle.
Fearing the worst, and running out of time, that’s when Montgomery saw her first sign of hope.
“When I looked around I saw them wave at me and point to my car and that’s when they came around to get me out!”
The trio was in route to a different location, but Randy Wallace says something made them drive down Frontage Road instead.
“When I first saw the car I was thinking somebody got severely hurt because the car was messed up real bad,” recalled Wallace.
Wallace says it only took seconds for the car to burst into flames.
“We pulled her out and walked her to the side and the next thing you know the car just busted into flames. We got a fire extinguisher and tried to put it out.”
Armond Carr, who was the driver of the truck, says he didn’t think twice before pulling over to help someone in need.
“The only thing going through our minds was ‘We need to help. We don’t know this person, we just knew they needed help!’,” Carr said.
I asked James Perkins if it was a coincidence that they were there just moments after the accident.
“No.. I think it was all God," replied Perkins. "We really weren’t supposed to get on that road. I really think it was God.”
Montgomery walked away from the accident with a cracked sternum, but says she is more thankful then ever for the three men who saved her life.
