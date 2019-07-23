Suspect in deadly Brookhaven home invasion killed during standoff with officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officers spent Sunday night searching for Shawan Allen before tracking him down to a mobile home on Bahalia Road off Highway 51 near Wesson Monday afternoon.
Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones says Allen was one of four suspects wanted in a deadly home invasion in Brookhaven.
The sheriff says Allen was also involved in two carjackings and at least two accidents.
A mobile home is where it ended for suspect Shawan Allen. He had been on the run before coming here.
Sheriff Jones said, “They got word somehow, I hadn’t run that down yet. The subject was holed up in the mobile home back here. So we all got our teams together, we met, and we all came out here.”
Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones says a juvenile is now in custody.
“We were talking to that juvenile and he didn’t really want to tell us," explained Sheriff Jones. "He said he didn’t know what we were talking about and the whole time he knew that man was back there.”
When officers started into the mobile home, Sheriff Jones and Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins say Allen opened fire on officers. One Copiah County deputy was hit.
Chief Collins said, “I don’t know why he shot at these officers.”
Sheriff Jones added, “He’s fine. He’s been checked out of the hospital. Undersheriff Cubit’s got him. He’s going to be fine. Bulletproof vests, they work. They save lives.”
Using technology, officers brought in a drone to provide surveillance inside the mobile home.
“We flew a drone in that house just so we wouldn’t hurt anybody else and when we could see that he was down and then we made entry,” said Sheriff Jones.
Chief Collins said, “Justin Anderson and Shawan were the only two that had weapons. Who breaks into a house with a gun? Most time people who break in are trying to just get something and get out and leave. They not trying to hurt anybody.”
Collins was emotional saying this was senseless violence.
“they opened fire on her. All they had to do was push her out of the way. They didn’t have to kill her.”
Officers are pleading with the last suspect, Justin Anderson, to turn himself in.
Chief Collins said, “When you choose crime as a way of living then it’s death or incarceration.”
Corporal Kervin Stewart with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said, “The other subject that’s still out there we request that you please turn yourself in. We don’t want anyone else to get hurt.”
Sheriff Jones also says the public needs to be careful when using social media in violent cases.
Sheriff Jones said, “whenever the chips fall and the police officer is the one who has to go catch ‘em. I had an officer shot today, luckily he’s not injured.”
