JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kids head back to school in about two weeks -- and parents won’t be shelling out as much money when preparing for classes.
Thanks to the 2019 legislature, this weekend’s Sales Tax Holiday finally includes school supplies like notebooks and calculators.
Previously, no state sales tax only applied to clothing and shoes. Now, items less than $100 each are exempt from the state’s 7 percent sales tax Friday and Saturday.
Some shoppers say including school supplies in the Sales Tax Holiday is long overdue.
"I think they should have done it a long time ago, but it is what it is and if they would keep it up that would be great because more kids would be able to have what other kids have that don't have the money for it," said Janet Hisaw of Bentonia.
“It should have been done, but now it’s good now, better late than never,” said Gloria Morris of Ridgeland. “Now we need more things that we can have. More things for our kids like other states. So I think Mississippi is moving up, and I’m proud."
Things that don’t qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday are diapers and accessories, such as jewelry and purses.
The Sales Tax Holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 26 and ends at midnight Saturday, July 27.
CLICK HERE for a complete list of eligible and ineligible items.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.