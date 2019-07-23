Official mandate issued in U.S. Supreme Court opinion of Curtis Flowers vs. Mississippi

This Aug. 3, 2017 photo provided by Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Curtis Flowers, whose murder case has gone to trial six times. The U.S. Supreme Court will consider on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, whether District Attorney Doug Evans' history in prosecuting the case, should figure in determining Flowers' latest conviction by a jury of 11 whites and African-American is flawed. (Source: Mississippi Department of Corrections File via AP)