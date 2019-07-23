Official mandate issued in U.S. Supreme Court opinion of Curtis Flowers vs. Mississippi

This Aug. 3, 2017 photo provided by Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Curtis Flowers, whose murder case has gone to trial six times. The U.S. Supreme Court will consider on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, whether District Attorney Doug Evans' history in prosecuting the case, should figure in determining Flowers' latest conviction by a jury of 11 whites and African-American is flawed. (Source: Mississippi Department of Corrections File via AP)
By Howard Ballou | July 23, 2019 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 5:21 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Supreme Court is taking the next step in the process of getting the murder case of Curtis Flowers back to the Montgomery County Circuit Court now that it has reversed his conviction.

Flowers, tried six times for the 1996 murders of four people at Tardy Furniture in Winona, has been in prison for more than 20 years.

The highest court in the land is sending the official mandate in Flowers versus Mississippi back to the state Supreme Court, in a process that will end with the Flowers case possibly going back before the Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Flowers’ conviction was reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court because of the prosecutor’s racial bias during jury selection.

