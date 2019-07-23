Forest 2nd grade teacher charged for molesting a toddler

He was taken to the Newton County Jail and his bond was set at $30,000.

Forest 2nd grade teacher charged for molesting a toddler
Justin Micahel Little; Source: Newton County Jail
By Morgan Howard | July 23, 2019 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 12:31 PM

UNION, Miss. (WLBT) - An elementary school teacher was arrested in Union for molesting a toddler July 18th.

Justin Michael Little worked as a 2nd grade teacher at Forest Elementary School. He was arrested in Union and charged with molestation of a toddler.

According to Union Chief of Police Billy Pat Walker, the toddler’s parents reported improper activity to police.

This prompted a 2-week long investigation and Little ended up confessing to the crime.

He has since bonded out of jail.

Chief Walker says that Little will go before a grand jury in December in Neshoba County.

