Forest 2nd grade teacher charged for molesting a toddler

UNION, Miss. (WLBT) - An elementary school teacher was arrested in Union for molesting a toddler July 18th.
Justin Michael Little worked as a 2nd grade teacher at Forest Elementary School. He was arrested in Union and charged with molestation of a toddler.
According to Union Chief of Police Billy Pat Walker, the toddler’s parents reported improper activity to police.
This prompted a 2-week long investigation and Little ended up confessing to the crime.
He was taken to the Newton County Jail and his bond was set at $30,000.
He has since bonded out of jail.
Chief Walker says that Little will go before a grand jury in December in Neshoba County.
