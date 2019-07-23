2nd grade teacher in Union charged for molesting a toddler

Justin Micahel Little; Source: Newton County Jail
UNION, Miss. (WLBT) - An elementary school teacher in Union was arrested for molesting a toddler.

Justin Michael Little worked as a 2nd grade teacher at Forest Elementary School. He was arrested July 18th for molesting a toddler.

According to Union Chief of Police Billy Pat Walker, the toddler’s parents reported improper activity to police.

This prompted a 2-week long investigation and Little ended up confessing to the crime.

He was taken to the Newton County Jail and his bond was set at $30,000. He has since bonded out of jail.

Chief Walker says that Little will go before a grand jury in December in Neshoba County.

