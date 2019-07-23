Miss America date, location and time announced for national competition

The Miss America competition is moving from Atlantic City to Connecticut.

Miss Mississippi will compete for the title of Miss America in December.
By Maggie Wade | July 23, 2019 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 5:11 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Miss America Organization made a big announcement Tuesday about the national competition.

Miss Mississippi 2019, Mary Margaret Hyer was crowned in June in Vicksburg. (Source: WLBT)
Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer will join the other state candidates at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The competition will air live on NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, December 19. You can watch Miss Mississippi compete on WLBT.

Miss Mississippi will compete against other state candidates in the Miss America competition in December. (Source: WLBT)
The competition usually airs in September from Atlantic City.

In making the announcement late Tuesday afternoon, the Miss America organization says more details on the show and competition week will be coming soon.

