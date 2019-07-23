Miss America date, location and time announced for national competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Miss America Organization made a big announcement Tuesday about the national competition.
Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer will join the other state candidates at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The competition will air live on NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, December 19. You can watch Miss Mississippi compete on WLBT.
The competition usually airs in September from Atlantic City.
In making the announcement late Tuesday afternoon, the Miss America organization says more details on the show and competition week will be coming soon.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.