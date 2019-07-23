MDOC searching for inmate who escaped from work detail in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped state inmate.
39-year-old Corey Alred managed to escape a work detail in Perry County Tuesday afternoon.
He was last spotted off Hwy 42 west of Richton.
Alred is serving nine years for burglary larceny, embezzlement and residential burglary.
If you see Corey Alred or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call MDOC at 662-745-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS)8477.
