Man arrested at Vicksburg bus station after anonymous source identifies him as armed robbery suspect

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was arrested at a Greyhound Bus Station Tuesday afternoon after he was identified by an anonymous source as an armed robbery suspect.
Andre Durant Walker of Farmersville, Louisiana has been charged with Armed Robbery and Weapon Possession of a Felon after robbing a Quick Mart in Vicksburg.
Walker was arrested without incident while sitting in a 2015 Chrysler. He has been transported to a county jail pending his arraignment.
The 38-year-old is also wanted by the Farmersville Sheriff’s Office for questioning in the disappearance of his missing girlfriend, Maria Sanchez Cardin.
