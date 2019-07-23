Free legal clinic helps families and non-violent, first time offenders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re drowning in legal problems and can’t afford a lawyer, a Hinds County Chancery Court free legal clinic can help.
Cases cover everything from on divorce and child custody to clearing your criminal record.
A new law that took effect July 1 expands who qualifies for having their criminal records expunged. It applies to non-violent and first time offenders.
“In this situation, if we’ve had somebody who’s unable to get a job because of their criminal history, doesn’t have the ability to work in order to generate income to afford a lawyer this can be life changing," said Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Tiffany Grove. “This can clear that up for them.”
Parents and grandparents can also get help with guardianship and visitation.
Volunteer lawyers and all four judges will be available to assist with cases and court orders.
There are more than 90,000 grandparents in the state raising their grandchildren.
“When it comes time to get those babies in school they need guardianship,” added Grove. “So we’ve had over 20 calls already about grandparents needing guardianship set up for their grandchildren. So it’s about time for school to start and we want these children to be able to get in school.”
You should take all legal documents related to your case.
The free legal clinic is Friday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third floor of the Hinds County Chancery Court.
This is a project of the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project in partnership with Mission First, the Mississippi Center for Legal Services, Mississippi College of Law, AARP Mississippi, Capital Area Bar Association and Forman, Watkins & Krutz LLP.
