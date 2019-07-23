First Alert Forecast: AM storms, PM clearing; turning less humid

TUESDAY: The front will sluggishly trek across the state through the day, sparking randomly placed showers and storms through the morning hours. The drier air will begin to take over through the afternoon as the northerly breeze take precedent. Highs will top out in the lower 80s mainly. The drier air and clearing skies overnight will allow for lows to drop into the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure firmly settles over the region through the mid-portion of the work week. Expect a mostly sunny sky with cooler, drier northerly breezes flowing in across the area. Highs will top, generally, in the middle 80s. The northerly breezes will keep humidity levels in check through the day. Lows overnight, with clear skies and low humidity, will fall back into the lower 60s again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The front looks to make a clean sweep of the region – a rarity for July in the southeast. Behind the front, high pressure will usher in clear skies and lower humidity through mid-week. Highs will top out in the upper 80s Thursday and nearing 90° by Friday. Humidity levels will begin to sneak back, along with the temperatures, to typical July levels by the weekend, offering a chance for a few showers and storms by that time.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
