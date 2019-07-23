Businesses recuperating after weekend flash flood in Lexington

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunday, flash flooding impacted several businesses along Highway 12 in Lexington as a slow moving cell dropped several inches of rain in a short period of time.
At Brown’s Auto Repair Shop there’s a line showing just how high the flash flooding got. Vehicles in the lot, all flooded out.
Down the street at the Super Dollar, this is what it looked like at the height of the storm - about 4 inches of rainwater inside the business.
Tom Rush, the District Manager of the business said, “We got a lot of water... filled up our whole parking lot 'cause it backed up into our entrance door, exit doors, filled our whole store up.”
Servpro restoration crews worked there and at Life Help clinic, clearing out the water and repairing damage to the building.
Gary Rigby with Servpro N.E. Deltaland said, “They had 2 to 4 inches of water throughout the building. It’s about six thousand square feet, so we have affected sheet rock, carpet insulation, that kind of stuff.”
Business owners in the strip mall say there were several factors to the swift rise in rainwater, one being it’s a low lying area. Soon after, they say the county came and cleared out a ditch and the water quickly went down.
“The county actually had some heavy equipment over there, and dredging the ditches over here I guess blocked up the water from running off like it normally does," said Tom Rush
The flood repair bill at Super Dollar... $3,500.
The Super Dollar was open Monday but other businesses forced to remain closed until they can complete an even more costly cleanup.
