Amber Alert issued for West Virginia girl in ’extreme danger’

Amber Alert issued for West Virginia girl in ’extreme danger’
Police say Gracelynn was taken by her biological father Arlie Hetrick III. (Source: West Virginia State Police)
July 23, 2019 at 4:12 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 11:01 AM

FAIRMONT, W. Va. (WKYT/GRAY TV) - West Virginia State Police is looking for a 4-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Gracelynn Scritchfield June was last seen July 6 in Fairmont, near Morgantown. Gracelynn was last seen wearing summer attire.

Authorities believe the child was likely kidnapped by her father, Arlie “Trey” Edward Hetrick, III. Hetrick, 26, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Hetrick may be driving a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate number 1TH163.

Anyone who sees the two should call West Virginia State Police at 304-367-2850.

Copyright 2019 WKYT via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.