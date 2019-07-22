Two dead after train hits truck in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Lauderdale County authorities confirm two people have died after a train collided with a truck just off Highway 11 on Monday afternoon.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie says the initial collision happened on a private driveway off Highway 11. The train eventually stopped about three quarters of a mile down the road at the intersection of Highway 11 and Arundel Road, which is where authorities were cleaning up the crash site.
The train involved was an Amtrak Crescent. A representative with Amtrak said none of the passengers or the crew were hurt in the accident.
The train is delayed right now, but Amtrak reps say it will continue on once the accident site is cleared.
