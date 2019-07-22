Suspect in Brookhaven murder/burglary arrested at Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the suspects in the Brookhaven murder/burglary was arrested at the Jackson airport Monday just before noon.
According to Chief Kenneth Collins, Adrian Smith was arrested at the Evers International Airport.
Brookhaven police are on their way to pick him up.
Two other suspects, Justin Anderson, and Shawan Allen, are still on the run.
If you see either of these men, please contact authorities.
We have a crew headed to the scene.
