Suspect in Brookhaven murder/burglary arrested at Jackson airport

Adrian Smith; Source: Brookhaven PD
By Morgan Howard | July 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 12:51 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the suspects in the Brookhaven murder/burglary was arrested at the Jackson airport Monday just before noon.

According to Chief Kenneth Collins, Adrian Smith was arrested at the Evers International Airport.

Brookhaven police are on their way to pick him up.

Another suspect Jatavious Berry, was arrested on Sunday.

Jatavious Berry arrested for the Brookhaven murder/burglary; Source: Brookhaven PD
Two other suspects, Justin Anderson, and Shawan Allen, are still on the run.

WANTED: Shawan Allen; Source: Brookhaven PD
WANTED: Justin Anderson; Source: Brookhaven PD
If you see either of these men, please contact authorities.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

