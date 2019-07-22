MVSU’s Edna Horton, College Hall I Residence Halls set to open this fall

Renovated dorm room at MVSU's Edna Horton and College Hall I residence halls; Source: MVSU
By Howard Ballou | July 22, 2019 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 4:46 PM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Valley State University is on track to re-open two completely renovated residence halls -- and just in time for the Fall 2019 semester.

With major construction scheduled to wrap up soon, MVSU’s Edna Horton and College Hall I residence halls are on track to be completed this fall. Edna Horton is expected to be open by Aug. 2019 and College Hall I will be open for occupancy shortly after.

According to MVSU President Dr. Jerryl Briggs, the opening of the residence halls will help meet the increasing need for on-campus housing and further enhance the overall student experience at MVSU.

The buildings will add a total of 460 beds. Each room will be newly furnished with two full-size beds, dressers, wardrobes, as well as two desks and chairs. They will also feature amenities, including cable and Wi-Fi.

Both halls are energy efficient and will meet life safety and ADA requirements of the National Fire Protection.

MVSU will kick-off its Fall 2019 semester on Aug. 26.

