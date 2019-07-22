Monday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A cold front is headed our way. There may be some showers overnight and Tuesday morning, but less humid weather and more comfortable temperatures will arrive in the afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the 70s and highs tomorrow will be in the 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will start in the 60s and highs will reach the lower and middle 80s with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies. Humid weather with partly sunny skies, highs near 90 and afternoon showers look more likely to return before the weekend. A new tropical depression has formed 800 miles southeast of Jackson, or in The Bahamas. It is no threat to us as it will move up the eastern seaboard of the United States possibly bringing rain to Florida and North Carolina, but not expected to strengthen much. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year. Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and northerly wind at 10mph Tuesday. Sunrise is 6:09am and the sunset is 8:04pm.