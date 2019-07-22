Man killed after driving in wrong lane of traffic, crashing head on with 18-wheeler in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Port Gibson man was killed in an early morning crash in Warren County Monday.
According to MHP, they were called to the 2-car crash on US-61 near Vicksburg.
After investigating, they learned that a Kia Optima was driving southbound in the northbound lane when it crashed head on with a Forest Products 18-wheeler that was driving northbound.
The driver of the Kia, 34-year-old Dontrel Gibson from Port Gibson, died as a result of his injuries.
The 18-wheeler driver was not injured.
Gibson’s body was taken to the crime lab for an autopsy.
