Jackson receives AARP Community Challenge Grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The money for the AARP Community Challenge Grant is meant to help communities become better places to live for residents of all ages.
The international effort was launched in 2006 to help cities prepare for the growth of the older adult population.
The main focus is to develop safe streets for residents to walk on, provide better housing, transportation, services and opportunities, and create vibrant public places for seniors to participate in community activities.
The city of Jackson is one of 159 recipients this year that received $1.6 million to support projects.
Part of their plan is to create more pedestrian oriented infrastructure along Congress Street in Downtown Jackson at Smith Park between Amite and Yazoo Street.
