First Alert Forecast: rare July cold front moves through this week

MONDAY: A quiet start to the work week will give way to better chance for showers and storms through the latter half of the day as a front makes progress into the region. Expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s ahead of the storm chances. Rain chances will remain elevated through tonight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
TUESDAY: The front will sluggish trek across the state through the day, sparking randomly placed showers and storms through the morning hours. The drier air will begin to take over through the afternoon as the northerly breeze take precedent. Highs will top out in the lower 80s mainly. The drier air and clearing skies overnight will allow for lows to drop into the lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The front looks to make a clean sweep of the region – a rarity for July in the southeast. Behind the front, high pressure will usher in clear skies and lower humidity through mid-week. Highs will top out in the middle 80s Wednesday, upper 80s Thursday and nearing 90° by Friday. Humidity levels will begin to sneak back, along with the temperatures, to typical July levels by the weekend, offering a chance for a few showers and storms by that time.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.