Community members host “Building Bridges B-B-Q” for the Homeless

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite the rain, many people spent their Sunday grilling out and serving the less fortunate in Jackson.
The first ever Building Bridges Barbecue was held at Medgar Evers Park to support homeless people around the Capital City.
"If you’re watching right now and you know there is a problem within Jackson with the less fortunate and the homeless. If you are able to get up and do something, get up and do it!
Anthony Fox is one of the organizers of the Building Bridges BBQ.
Fox says the Building Bridges BBQ is all about building up homeless people in our community and that all starts with the three B’s! BBQ, bibles, and blessings.
Local sponsors joined to make a difference for the homeless around our community.
Their goal is to lend a helping hand to those in need by picking up homeless people around Jackson and providing them with an opportunity to interact with other community members.
Fox says this event has been a long time in the making.
“Sometimes the less fortunate can feel like they have been forgotten and today is all about reminding them that they are not forgotten.”
Local Barbers also showed up to pitch in, and give a fresh cut.
“We are going to also give out free haircuts because it makes them really really feel like somebody.”
For Jonathan Bristeo, the event holds an important place in his heart for one special reason.
“I was born and raised right here in this neighborhood just a street over. I used to eat sandwiches at this park as a kid and growing up I always wanted to make an impact. If it wasn’t for God though I wouldn’t be able to do it today.”
Roderick Ward owns Blessed Barbecue, and says when he got the call to come out and help host the BBQ he knew he had to show his hometown some support.
“I am from Jackson and I see daily the struggles that everyone out here goes through. Everyone wants to talk about giving back but nobody wants to lead. It’s something God put on our hearts. It’s giving back and I was aLL for it.”
A special thank you to all other sponsors that made this event possible:
Fox Hole K9 Kennels, Impact Warrants, Blessed BBQ, RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires, Jackson Taxi, Better Man Society, Al’s Bail Bonds, Culbertson’s Bail Bonds, and K&K Trucking.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.