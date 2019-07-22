Businesses, roads closed due to flooding in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many businesses and roads are closed because of flooding in Lexington.
The Holmes County EMA Director says at least 13 businesses are surrounded by water from the rain.
Video on Depot Street shows where water nearly comes up to the signs and cars and two homes on Brozville Road are also dealing with flooding issues.
Officials say that the water is two or three feet deep in some areas and three roads are now closed due to flooding.
Residents say this is a first for their town.
“Just shocked because like I said I never seen it get like this before. It crazy. It usually don’t get like this. It usually be like Tchula but not Lexington,” said Devounta Karklin.
County leaders tell us they will have a final number on businesses and homes impacted by Monday.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.