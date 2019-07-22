Brookhaven deadly home invasion suspect dead; Copiah County Sheriff’s Deputy shot in exchange of gunfire

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the suspects in a deadly home invasion in Brookhaven is dead and a Copiah County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in an exchange of gunfire in rural Copiah County.
According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, Shawan Allen was in a trailer and he shot at law enforcement. Shots were returned and Allen was killed.
The deputy was shot in the chest, but his bulletproof vest stopped the bullet. He is expected to be ok.
Late Sunday night, Allen forced his 17-year-old girlfriend to drive him to Jackson before attempting to steal someone’s car, stealing a county truck, and carjacking a good Samaritan.
One of the suspects in the Brookhaven murder/burglary was arrested at the Jackson airport Monday just before noon.
According to Chief Kenneth Collins, Adrian Smith was arrested at the Evers International Airport.
Saturday night, a woman and her boyfriend got an alert that someone was breaking into their Mason Road home. When the couple arrived, the intruders were still inside the home.
21-year-old Zariah Antel Newton was shot and killed during the burglary.
Authorities are still looking for Justin Anderson. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call police.
