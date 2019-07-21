52-year-old woman killed, teen injured in single car crash in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one woman in Lincoln County.
It happened Saturday night just after 6:00 pm.
Troopers responded the the single vehicle crash that happened on I-55 south of mile marker 31.
Upon arriving it appeared a 2010 black Chrysler 300 that was driven by a 17-year-old male from McComb, MS was traveling south when it left the roadway to the right, colliding with a guardrail then overturning.
The passenger, a 52-year-old female from McComb, MS was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was taken to a hospital in McComb for non-life threatening injuries. Both driver and occupant were wearing their seatbelts.
The crash is still under investigation, we will update with more information as it becomes available.
