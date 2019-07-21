SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Brookhaven PD need help identifying suspects wanted in homicide, burglary

Police searching for men wanted in burglary and homicide
By China Lee | July 21, 2019 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 5:01 PM

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brookhaven Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify several people caught on surveillance video, breaking into a home.

BPD says the incident happened Saturday evening on Mason Road.

They say that the home was burglarized and there was a homicide. We’ve reached out to the police department for more details on this death.

Any information regarding this case please call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)833-2424 or Brookhaven / Lincoln Co. Crime Stoppers at (601)823-0150.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

