SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Brookhaven PD need help identifying suspects wanted in homicide, burglary

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brookhaven Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify several people caught on surveillance video, breaking into a home.
BPD says the incident happened Saturday evening on Mason Road.
They say that the home was burglarized and there was a homicide. We’ve reached out to the police department for more details on this death.
Any information regarding this case please call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)833-2424 or Brookhaven / Lincoln Co. Crime Stoppers at (601)823-0150.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
