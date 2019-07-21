Seminar held to help residents with flood recovery

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Delta residents impacted by historic flooding attended a seminar Saturday at Hinds Community College, Vicksburg Campus.
Several agencies discussed cleaning up after a flood. Warren County leaders believe it could be another month before residents can safely begin the recovery process. Leaders provided residents with information about mold, permits and gave them buckets of cleaning supplies.
Ed Barnett owns five properties in Warren County. He’s been dealing with flooding for months. Barnett said, “It’s just been a nightmare. It’s been terrible. I have about $200,000 worth of damage up there."
Pastor Malcolm Goodman attended the seminar to see if he could volunteer during cleanup.
“I’ve never seen that much water in the delta. It look like an ocean up there. It hurts my heart to see that people that you know going through the things they are going through. My efforts is to see once restoration start to see what we can do as a church from a financial standpoint as well as a volunteer standpoint,” said Goodman.
Residents hope pumps are installed in the area to prevent massive flooding again.
