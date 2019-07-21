Scattered Downpours

Heavy downpours today across much of Central and South Mississippi. In fact, we had significant flooding in Holmes County this morning where more than 5 inches of rain fell in a short period of time. Showers decrease this evening followed by additional storms through Tuesday in advance of a cold front that will deliver slightly cooler and noticeably less humid air for the second half of the upcoming week. In the mean time, like today, storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rain and flash flooding both Monday and Tuesday.