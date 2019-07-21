Ole Miss student found dead in Lafayette County

HARMONTOWN, Miss. (WMC) - Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputies found a woman dead Friday morning.
Deputies were on routine patrol in Harmontown, Mississippi when they found her.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial from St. Louis, Missouri.
The University of Mississippi confirmed she was a student.
Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks released the following statement Sunday:
“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time. We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sherriff’s Department and Coroner as they conduct their investigation.”
Kostial was working toward a bachelor’s degree in marketing in the School of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi.
Authorities believe foul play was involved.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and Mississippi Crime Lab Crime Scene Unit are actively working the case. They are being assisted by the University of Mississippi Police Department and The Oxford Police Department.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Department 662-234-6421 Or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.