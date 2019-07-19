Mississippi’s Tax Free Holiday to include school supplies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s tax-free holiday is right around the corner, and thanks to new legislation, another category will be included in the tax break.
School supplies have been added to the list which already includes clothing and footwear.
Crowds of shoppers are expected to be heading out to stores on July 26 and July 27 to take advantage of the tax break.
“Our business will probably double," said Brett Haro of Target in Hattiesburg. “I think sales is expected to be double what it usually is for Friday and Saturday, which is huge and tax free usually brings in a ton of guests throughout the entire day.”
The holiday does include online items, but the product must be ordered and purchased during the holiday time period.
You can find a full list of eligible items here.
