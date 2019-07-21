Former MSU standout Victoria Vivians hold her first basketball camp in Jackson

“See I was shy growing up. I hated going to camps a little bit because I didn’t want to be in the spotlight. So I just feel like if more children just come out and just show what they got, and just be in the spotlight, everything is going to come to them later. And they’ll be more confident going other places. We got a lot going on, anything dealing with basketball. From defense to offense, to passing, to teamwork, to bonding to trusting, like we got all that going on today."