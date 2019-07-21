Former MSU standout Victoria Vivians hold her first basketball camp in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Victoria Vivians wanted to throw her camp here in her home state to give back to local kids.
The camp was full of volunteers coaching kids as young as 4-years-old.
The current Indiana Fever guard say camps like this one help young people come out of their shells, and it's also great for team building.
The former MSU bulldog says she grew up going to camps like this one and they helped her improve her game on the court and confidence as an athlete.
“See I was shy growing up. I hated going to camps a little bit because I didn’t want to be in the spotlight. So I just feel like if more children just come out and just show what they got, and just be in the spotlight, everything is going to come to them later. And they’ll be more confident going other places. We got a lot going on, anything dealing with basketball. From defense to offense, to passing, to teamwork, to bonding to trusting, like we got all that going on today."
Camper Kristyna Boyd and her mother woke up at three o’clock in the morning and drove from Oakland, Tennessee for the basketball camp.
“My mom told me we had to be out by four o’clock from the house. We was here, we got here around 8 and it was a three-hour drive. And it was long, I slept the entire way. I’m trying to better myself as a person to make sure I be able to give my team all of me and I get that from them in return.”
Boyd ended up winning Queen of the Court award at the end of camp and is now off to Kentucky for her next workout.
Vivians hopes to have many more camps like this one in the future to inspire young people on and off the court.
