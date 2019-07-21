Clinton police searching for three men wanted for taking over $1000 in electronics from Wal-Mart

Clinton police searching for three men wanted for taking over $1000 in electronics from Wal-Mart
By China Lee | July 21, 2019 at 5:18 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 5:23 PM

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton police are searching for three men, wanted for taking thousands of dollars of electronics from a Wal-Mart.

Police say the robbery happened around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

(Source: Clinton Police Department)
The men entered the store and stole electronics after forcing open a display case.

The suspects got away with over $1,000 in electronics including Beats by Dre headphones and Apple earbuds.

The suspects left the store in a dark colored sedan.

(Source: Clinton Police Department)
If anyone recognizes these suspects, please contact the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477 or visit the website at http://www.centralmscrimestoppers.com where your anonymous tip could earn you up to $2,500.

