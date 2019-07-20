Ole Miss’ Cooley Named to Mackey Award Watch List

New York (WLBT) - Ole Miss tight end Octavious Cooley has been named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list, the Friends of John Mackey released on Friday.
Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee and the 2019 Mackey Award recipient will be announced on Dec. 11, 2019 and then presented live on Dec. 12, 2019 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.
Cooley, a preseason All-SEC selection, has appeared in 26 career games and is poised for a breakout season as Ole Miss’ primary tight end option headed into the 2019 campaign.
The Laurel, Mississippi, native hauled in eight catches for 172 yards and one touchdown last season as a redshirt junior. His 66-yard touchdown reception at Arkansas helped spark a Rebel comeback and a 37-33 SEC road victory.
NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey is considered to be the best to have played the tight end position. A tight end by whom all others are measured, Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl Championship, his commitment to community and his place in history as the first President of the NFLPA.
The John Mackey Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935.
Ole Miss will open the 2019 season at Memphis on Aug. 31. Kick is slated for 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.
