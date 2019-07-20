A Hinds County Chancery judge keeps license suspension in place for Dr. Walter Wolfe

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County Chancery judge keeps the suspension of the license for a local doctor in place.
The State Medical Licensure Board says Dr. Walter Wolfe's continued practice of medicine would constitute an immediate danger to the public.
He is accused of sexual misconduct with his patients. He denies the claims.
Wolfe’s attorney, Maison Heidelberg, filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief after his license was suspended last week.
A chancery court judge denied the request and the suspension remains in place. The order denying the temporary restraining order was entered Friday.
Wolfe practiced at Magnolia Woman's Clinic in Canton.
Wolfe’s attorney, tells us, “We are trying to avoid a rush to judgement. Before someone can take your livelihood away and your liberty there should be due process. Many of Dr. Wolfe’s patients are still supportive and disappointed. We are trying to tell Dr. Wolfe’s side of the story before he is not allowed to have a practice anymore.”
