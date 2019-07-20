Grain covers road in Simpson Co. after 18-wheeler overturns; Cleanup crew on scene

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler carrying grain overturned in Simpson County at the intersection of MS-28 and MS-43 Friday afternoon, causing all lanes to be blocked.
Preliminary reports indicate that the 18-wheeler was attempting to make a right turn when it flipped over, spilling its cargo onto the road.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to UMMC with non-life threatening injuries.
A cleanup crew is on the scene and hope to have the road back open as soon as possible.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.