First Alert Forecast: storm chances amid summer steam

SATURDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds across the region through most of your Saturday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will likely hit near 100° during the peak heating of the day. A weak disturbance will bring a scattering of showers and storms moving from east to west. Expect downpours, lightning and occasional gusts of wind. Most storms will fizzle after sunset as lows drop into the 70s, though a few may redevelop before sunrise.
SUNDAY: A few showers and storms may greet you out the door early Sunday morning – otherwise, expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Another random scattering of showers and storms will be possible through the day, but not a complete washout.
EXTENDED FORECAST: By next week - a front will keep elevated rain chances in the forecast through early next week as highs slip into the 80s through mid-next week. The front will likely stall and slowly fizzle out through mid-late week, keeping the weather a bit unsettled with occasional shower chances and partly sunny to variably cloudy skies.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
