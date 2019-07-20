First Alert Forecast: storm chances amid summer steam

SATURDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds across the region through most of your Saturday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will likely hit near 100° during the peak heating of the day. A weak disturbance will bring a scattering of showers and storms moving from east to west. Expect downpours, lightning and occasional gusts of wind. Most storms will fizzle after sunset as lows drop into the 70s, though a few may redevelop before sunrise.