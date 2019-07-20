Darryl Williams Listed Among Nation’s Top Centers

STARKVILLE, MS. (WLBT) - Fresh off representing Mississippi State at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama, Darryl Williams was named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy on Friday.
The Rimington Trophy, named after former Nebraska center Dave Rimington, is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Williams is one of 80 who made the list. The honor came just hours after he earned second-team preseason All-SEC honors Friday morning from media at SEC Media Days.
Since the Rimington Trophy’s inception, the seventeen-year-old award has raised over $4.2 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.
One of the top offensive linemen in the nation, Williams was named offensive team captain following the spring game and moved from left guard to center during spring drills to replace second-round draft pick and All-American Elgton Jenkins.
Williams allowed only one sack, three QB hits and five hurries for just nine total pressures in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus. The Bessemer, Alabama, native was the No. 5 overall graded guard in the SEC by pro football focus last season (71.1) and had the No. 5 best pass blocking grade (82.9).
Williams enters his senior season with 32 career games played, including 25 starts.
