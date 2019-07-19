20-year-old charged with shooting his father after argument at Edwards home

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials were called to the scene of a shooting just after 6:30 Friday morning on Ashcot Circle in Edwards.
According to Major Pete Luke with Hinds County, it appears that 20-year-old Keith Franklin, Jr. shot his father, 46-year-old Keith Deval Franklin, Sr.
Deputies determined that an argument started at their residence on Hall Drive near Edwards when shots were fired. No one was hit at that time.
The father and son met up again at the residence on Ashcot Circle, where the confrontation continued and ended with Franklin, Jr. shooting his father.
Major Luke said the victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Franklin Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault and a second suspect, Calvin Bracey, was charged with accessory after the fact.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
Both Franklin Jr. and Bracey are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
