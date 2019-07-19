Mississippi Supreme Court asked to step in on case involving local OB-GYN

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Board of Medical Licensure is asking the Mississippi Supreme Court for an expedited hearing on a case involving a local OB-GYN.
The case involves Dr. Walter Wolfe who operates Magnolia Woman's Clinic in Canton. The Board of Medical Licensure has temporarily suspended his license claiming inappropriate sexual conduct.
The Board of Medical Licensure wants access to a deposition by Wolfe in an alienation of affections lawsuit and is asking the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by a Chancery Court Judge denying the board Wolfe’s transcript.
The board accuses Wolfe of professional sexual misconduct with several patients including getting one of them pregnant and trying to induce an abortion without her knowledge.
Wolfe denies the claims. He is scheduled to appear before the Licensure Board July 24th.
