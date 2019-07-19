$40 million slated for street paving projects in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson plans to make a significant investment into the streets you drive on everyday with forty million dollars being allocated for street paving projects.
This is the single largest street infrastructure expenditure in the city, according to Mayor Lumumba. The funding is being allocated from the One Cent Tax program.
Right now, Ellis Avenue and Capitol Street are two streets that will likely receive repairs through this paving blitz. The city plans to target major thoroughfares then move on to neighborhood surface streets.
The city is building a list of 14 streets that they hope to pave.
Terry Blackmon, who has lived in Jackson since 1973, said, “Northside Drive is very serious; also Meadowbrook. As you approach State Street and as you drive into, say, Burger King, I understand one woman had to have her axle replaced on her car.”
This street paving expenditure overshadows the amounts spent on the streets in recent years. In 2018, they say they spent about $5 million.
From 2015 to 2017, they spent about $20 million.
