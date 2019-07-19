MDOT provides training to manage storm water on roadways

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Contractors and staff for the Mississippi Department of Transportation are training on ways to manage storm water on state roadways.
The training was held at MDOT headquarters in Jackson on Thursday. The group is working on ways to control storm water to prevent erosion and runoff to rivers, lakes and, ultimately, the Gulf of Mexico.
The training also focused on the ways materials, soil and slopes impact storm water run off on roads. The goal is to reduce the environmental impact of various transportation projects in the state.
