Man arrested for stealing copper electrical wire from interstate lighting on I-20, I-220, and I-55

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - For several months, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has experienced theft of copper electrical wire from high-mast and other interstate lighting systems on I-20, I-220 and I-55.
According to MDOT, enforcement officials suspect someone has been connecting a vehicle or pulley to the wire at one pole and pulling the wire through from several other nearby poles.
This caused the lights to break and also added an unnecessary expense to the tax-payers. MDOT says this is also dangerous for the thieves.
On Friday, July 12, 2019, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a district MDOT employee noticed a small red pickup truck on I-20 near I-220 with copper wire attached to the truck and wire stretching across the interstate from a light pole.
The truck quickly drove away with the wire trailing behind.
The MDOT employee followed the truck, keeping it in eyesight while calling 911 and his supervisor. MDOT Law Enforcement officers were called and responded to the scene.
The red pick up truck drove off I-20 north on University Blvd. then pulled into a parking lot near the intersection of Raymond Road and University Blvd.
The MDOT employee saw the driver and passenger walk into the convenience store. The passenger was physically physically disabled and stayed next to the truck.
When the MDOT Enforcement Officer arrived at the convenience store, he got out to talk to the driver. As the officer approached, the suspect ran across University Blvd into a wooded area parallel to Lynch Creek.
45-year-old Jerry L. Evans, with no address, having a warrant from Hinds County for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was taken into custody by MDOT officers.
He was arrested in an abandoned motel on Highway 80 in Jackson.
He was transported to the Hinds County Raymond Detention center for the Hinds County warrant, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Felony Theft and Resisting Arrest.
Evans was transported to the county jail. The investigation of the copper thefts is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.
“This type of criminal activity endangers the safety of the public,” said Commissioner Dick Hall, chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “The action of the MDOT district employee and enforcement officer is commendable.”
MDOT asks that if you see anyone in a non-Government vehicle tampering with electrical components in medians or on the side of the road, contact local law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.