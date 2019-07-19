Jackson Public Schools to offer special registration events on select Saturdays

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time, Jackson Public Schools will offer registration opportunities on select Saturdays in July and August.
The two special registration dates will be July 20th and August 3rd from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Office of Enrollment Services located at 1017 Robinson Street in Jackson.
Parents and legal guardian are asked to arrive before 12:45 p.m. on these days to complete the registration process.
These special registration dates were scheduled in an effort to make it more convenient for parents and guardians who have difficulty registering their children during normal registration hours.
