First Alert Forecast: summery heat to stormy periods ahead

FRIDAY: Expect nearly a carbon copy of your Thursday for the end of the work week. Highs will work their way toward the lower and middle 90s – feels like temperatures running toward 105°. A stray storm can’t be ruled out amid a mixture of sunshine and puffy clouds.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Summer heat and humidity will continue to make its presence known through Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top out near 90°, feeling closer to 100-105° both afternoons. Storm chances will increase a bit by Sunday as a weak disturbance rounds the backside of our ridge of high pressure.
EXTENDED FORECAST: By next week - a front will keep elevated rain chances in the forecast through early next week. Behind the front, we’ll see temperatures slip from the lower 90s through the weekend, into the 80s through mid-next week.
