Brandon “Da Garbage Disposal” Clark takes down 8 lbs 9 oz Big Rhonda Challenge at Dave’s BBB

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In March 2018, Dave’s BBB opened its doors under Head Chef David Raines. The celebrated Flora Butcher wanted to create the ultimate farm-to-table casual dining lunch restaurant.
Today, the restaurant is home to the Big Rhonda Challenge.
“We just thought it would be cool to have something that people might come from a distance just to eat it,” said chef Raines.
They have never had a challenger take on the Big Rhonda. Until now.
Brandon “Da Garbage Disposal” Clark travels around the country chowing down on the BIGGEST meals he can find.
“I knew I could eat fast, but I didn’t know I could eat fast compared to other people that thought they could eat fast,” explained Clark.
Clark made his way to Mississippi and to Dave’s BBB in hopes of becoming the first to take down Big Rhonda.
First Chef Raines lays down two pounds of French fries, topped with a three-pound Wagyu beef chicken fried steak smothered in white gravy. Six biscuits and a green salad make up the rest of this monstrous 8 lbs 9 oz meal.
“This is the wildest thing I have ever seen in my life,” said spectator Janet Wagner.
Even though he had an hour to take on this food fight, 27 minutes and 23 seconds later, the Saint Louis native completed the Big Rhonda Challenge with ease.
If you think you have the chops to undertake this massive meal, head to Dave’s BBB in Jackson. You could get your very own t-shirt and picture on the wall. But if you can’t get through it, it might cost you your pride and $80.
