63-year-old man shot to death in carport during possible robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Thursday morning on Shady Lane Drive.
The man killed was identified as 63-year-old Earl Lee Clark.
According to police, officers responded to a home just after 12:00 a.m. and found Clark lying, unresponsive, inside of a carport at the home.
The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon further investigation, officers found another man outside of an adjacent home who had also been shot several times.
He was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.
After further investigation, police say they believe the hospitalized male is the alleged suspect. He has not been identified yet, but is 25 years old. He is potentially facing charges once he is released.
Surveillance footage captured the incident, however, it is not being released. Robbery is believed to be the motive and evidence from the scene suggested that both individuals discharged firearms during the incident.
This investigation is ongoing.
