Yazoo City woman used liquor, aerosol to set her boyfriend on fire

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has been charged with setting her boyfriend on fire at their Yazoo City home.
According to Captain William Nevels, the couple was engaged in a verbal fight that eventually turned physical.
Fifty-year-old Shelia Battle then threw vodka on her boyfriend and proceeded to use aerosol accelerator and a cigarette light to set him on fire.
The victim was burned on his neck and his hair also was also scorched.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown, but he was treated for his burns at the hospital and released.
