Three charged in jail contraband delivery

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people are facing charges after conspiring to bring large amounts of drugs, weapons, and cell phones into the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.
On July 7, Jackson police arrested Fredrick Robinson while he was walking on Hwy 18 towards Raymond. He had a firearm, drugs, and other contraband intended for the jail with him.
Hinds Co. investigators took over the case and were able to identify at least two others involved in this plan to deliver the items to inmates at the Raymond Detention Center..
On Wednesday, Deputies arrested Chandra Harper (mother of inmate Jarvis Harper) for her part in planning the delivery of the contraband.
Jarvis Harper was already being held at the Detention Center on several charges to include capital murder. He now faces additional charges to include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a correctional facility.
Chandra Harper has been charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.
Fredrick Robinson has been charged with multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in a correctional facility as well as conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.
Sheriff Victor Mason said in a statement today, “getting caught up with inmates will get you locked up with inmates.”
