Silver Alert issued for missing Forrest Co. man
75 year old Terry Wayne Dearman; Source: Forrest Co. SO
By Morgan Howard | July 18, 2019 at 6:23 AM CDT - Updated July 18 at 6:23 AM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Terry Wayne Dearman of Brooklyn, Forrest County.

He is described as a white male, five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Dearman was last seen Wednesday, July 17, at about 7:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of Carnes Road in Forrest County wearing a gray pullover shirt and blue jeans.

Terry Wayne Dearman could possibly be traveling with a white female and is believed to be in a 2004 GMC Envoy, black in color, bearing license plate FTL 313.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Terry Wayne Dearman contact Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.

