Silver Alert issued for missing Forrest Co. man

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Terry Wayne Dearman of Brooklyn, Forrest County.
He is described as a white male, five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Dearman was last seen Wednesday, July 17, at about 7:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of Carnes Road in Forrest County wearing a gray pullover shirt and blue jeans.
Terry Wayne Dearman could possibly be traveling with a white female and is believed to be in a 2004 GMC Envoy, black in color, bearing license plate FTL 313.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Terry Wayne Dearman contact Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.
