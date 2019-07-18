SEC Media Days: Moorhead speaks on the quarterback situation in Starkville

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head Coach Joe Moorehead said today the expectations were high for him in his first year as the Bulldog's head coach.
This year, Moorehead is challenging his team to adapt to a different mindset.
Instead of focusing on ring sizes and trophies, they’re going to focus on how to approach getting those wins.
The big question coming into the season is who will start at quarterback for the bulldogs.
Will it be Keytaon Thompson or grad-transfer from Penn State Tommy Stevens?
Moorehead and company say it will come down to more than game management and how well they run, but instead what quarterbacks do best.
"The thing I’m looking for in this competition is the guy who throws the ball best with the most accuracy. 'Cause when you look at their running statistics, and their kind of skill sets there. I think they’re both 8-yard a carry guys throughout their career. And both guys can beat you with their feet. And what we’re looking to improve upon the most offensively is the efficiency, effectiveness, and explosiveness of our pass-game,” said Moorhead.
Coach Moorhead says even though the team’s lost personality and production, the goals are the same for the bulldogs this season.
